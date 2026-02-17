Lions Club Parade rolls down New Roads

NEW ROADS - For nearly 90 years, The Lions Club Parade has rolled down New Roads on Fat Tuesday.

While it may be the smaller of the two New Roads Parades of the day, the party is still big.

In fact, many of the people stay for both parades. With around 100,000 people coming to a town with a population under 5,000, questions arise about food.

That’s why many use the opportunity to cook and sell food from a truck, their home or even their parade float.

Some homes on the parade route for Lions Club even give it away for free, saying New Roads has always been community oriented.

Click here to watch the parade.