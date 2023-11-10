71°
Lil Wayne show at LSU postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances"

By: Josh Meeks

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Friday that the planned concert with Lil Wayne at the PMAC was postponed.

In a social media post, the school said the change was due to unforeseen circumstances, though they did not elaborate.

The show, originally scheduled for November 15 at 8 pm, was set to feature the New Orleans rapper along with rapper Latto.

LSU announced on social media that refunds will be issued by November 15.

