75°
Latest Weather Blog
Lightning strikes Slidell home after storms move through area
SLIDELL - Flames and smoke overtook the roof of a home that firefighters believe had been struck by lightning during heavy storms in the area Monday afternoon.
The St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District said they responded to a home on Monaco Drive in Slidell around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a social media post from the department, a homeowner was present at the time of the lightning strike but was uninjured.
Video showed plumes of smoke coming from the roof of the home as first responders worked to get the fire under control.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lightning strikes Slidell home after storms move through area
-
After toddler's overdose death and foster parent's rape arrest, DCFS faces questions...
-
Capital area businesses considering scrapping LA Wallet as valid form of ID
-
Despite pleas from victims' families, double-murderer with life sentence gets parole
-
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death delayed