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Lightning strike causes attic fire on Wynstone Drive in Galvez, fire officials say

14 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 8:37 PM July 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GALVEZ - A lightning strike caused a fire at a home on Wynstone Drive, the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department said Thursday.

Officials said they responded to reports of smoke coming from the roof of a residence. Crews found smoke and a small fire, which was caused by a lightning strike.

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The fire was extinguished in approximately 22 minutes, with no injuries reported. Firefighters also covered the damaged portion of the roof to help protect the home from additional weather-related damage.

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