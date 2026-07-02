Lightning strike causes attic fire on Wynstone Drive in Galvez, fire officials say

GALVEZ - A lightning strike caused a fire at a home on Wynstone Drive, the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department said Thursday.

Officials said they responded to reports of smoke coming from the roof of a residence. Crews found smoke and a small fire, which was caused by a lightning strike.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 22 minutes, with no injuries reported. Firefighters also covered the damaged portion of the roof to help protect the home from additional weather-related damage.