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Lengthy criminal history tied to parents facing charges after Pointe Coupee infant's death
NEW ROADS - We are learning more information about a couple in Pointe Coupee Parish facing charges following the death of their 10-month-old daughter.
Back on June 29, investigators with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office say a 911 call was made by the baby's father, Joseph Jackson, saying his child was unresponsive.
Deputies say rescue and paramedics responded to the call, bringing 10-month-old A'laya Jackson to the hospital, where she died the same day.
Just over a month later, on July 30, the sheriff's office arrested A'laya's parents, 25-year-old Alaysia Carter, and 31-year-old Joseph Jackson, for failure to seek assistance.
Last November, an AMBER Alert was issued for A'laya after deputies say Jackson reported her missing, claiming Carter's cousin took off with his child. WBRZ spoke with the cousin back then, who denied those claims. A'laya was later located in East Baton Rouge Parish.
At the time of the incident, the sheriff's office says Carter was in jail.
According to court documents, both Carter and Jackson have had a few run-ins with the law.
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In October of 2024, Jackson faced charges of domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property. A little over a year later, in September of 2025, Jackson was arrested for aggravated criminal damage to property, simple assault, and theft.
Jackson faces additional charges of domestic abuse - aggravated assault, child endangerment, and resisting an officer in his most recent arrest after baby A'laya's death.
In July of 2022, Carter was arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles and simple battery. Last year, at the time of the AMBER Alert, she was in jail for disturbing the peace and second-degree battery charges.
This case remains under investigation by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.
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