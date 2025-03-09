LDWF secretary leaving job to work for ICE

WASHINGTON - Louisiana's secretary of Wildlife and Fisheries has been named deputy director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Madison Sheahan was 26 and working as director of the South Dakota Republican Party when Governor Jeff Landry selected her to run the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in late 2023.

She previously worked for U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when Noem was governor of South Dakota.

Landry said in a tweet that he looks forward to working with her in her new role.