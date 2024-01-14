Lawmakers may look at ditching Louisiana's unusual 'jungle primary' system for a partisan one

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — In what would be an overhaul to Louisiana’s unusual open “jungle primary” system, which has been used for most of the past 50 years, lawmakers next week may consider shifting the state toward a closed primary — a move political experts say in theory would produce stronger partisan candidates, but could also alienate hundreds of thousands of no-party voters.

The decades-old debate has often led to split opinions among leaders within the same political party.

Opponents argue the change would result in a myriad of issues, from logistics and costs to alienating political independents. Proponents of a closed primary, say the current system puts Louisiana’s newest congressional delegation members at a disadvantage, as runoffs don’t occur until December — a month after nearly every other state has settled its seats.

But experts say personal gain is a likely factor in the decision, especially under new conservative leadership in Louisiana, as closed primaries are viewed as favoring more ideologically driven candidates over moderates.

“It is a strategic calculation,” said Robert Hogan, a professor and chair of Louisiana State University’s political science department. “I think that politicians, championing particular changes to the rule, champion them because they view that change as something that will benefit them.”

The GOP-dominated legislature could vote on the issue next week during a special session that was called by new Gov. Jeff Landry. The Republican governor has supported a closed primary system in the past. The Associated Press reached out to Landry’s office for comment.

Louisiana has used jungle primaries since 1975, with the exception of a three-year span for congressional elections. Under the system, all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, run against each other on the same ballot. This also means voters can vote for any candidate, even if they do not align with the voters’ registered party.

What separates Louisiana’s open primary from other states is that if one candidate earns more than 50% of the votes in the primary, then they win the job outright. If not, then the top two vote-getters advance to a head-to-head runoff, which can end up pitting two Republicans or two Democrats against each other.

A closed primary is when GOP-only and Democrat-only contests are held, and the winners face each other in the general election. In addition, voters must be a registered party member to vote in their primary.

Louis Gurvich, the Louisiana Republican Party chair, told The Advocate that the party has been arguing for a closed primary for decades.

Hogan said a common belief under a closed primary is that it would result in more “true conservatives,” by eliminating Democratic and moderate no-party voters in having a say in which Republican would push through to a runoff.

However, not all studies have shown this to be true. In recent years social scientists have looked at states with open primaries versus those with closed and haven’t seen a “big difference” in where moderate candidates are elected, Hogan said, citing studies conducted by numerous universities.

Not everyone, including some in the Republican party, is in favor of a closed system.

GOP U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has raised concerns about the potential increased cost to run a closed primary election, saying the money would be better used to address crime, build infrastructure, raise teacher salaries and for coastal protection.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Let’s spend our money wisely. Let’s not just spend it on more elections,” Cassidy said in a video statement he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, proponents argue that a closed primary would be beneficial for Louisiana’s members of Congress.

The current system can force Louisiana’s congressional elections to be decided in a December runoff — a month later than the rest of the country — leading to newly elected members often missing orientation sessions where committee assignments are negotiated, people build relationships and offices are assigned.

Years ago, Louisiana tried to hold its congressional primary in October with runoffs in November, but the state got into trouble with federal courts. In the mid-2000s, the Legislature briefly changed the congressional elections process, but quickly reversed course amid complaints about voter confusion and cost.

Opponents of closed primaries also say that the system could disenfranchise 27% of the state’s registered voters — roughly 822,000 people — who are not registered Republicans or Democrats. Currently political independents can vote in Louisiana’s primary, but they may be excluded from a closed primary.

However, typically, in closed primaries in other states, political independents can still participate in party nomination contests if they choose to become a registered party member.

Louisiana’s eight-day special session will begin Monday. If closed primary legislation is passed by lawmakers, it would need to be signed by Gov. Landry in order to go into effect.