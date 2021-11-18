Large amounts of heroin seized during traffic stop

PORT ALLEN - A man is now in custody after a routine traffic stop lead to the seizure of four kilograms of heroin Thursday.

Just after 1 P.M., a deputy with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle traveling eastbound on US Hwy 190. The driver, 24-year-old Felipe Fuentes from New Mexico, was arrested for hiding heroin under the backseat of the vehicle.

Fuentes was booked on charges of improper lane usage, illegal window tint, and possession of schedule 1 in excess of 400 grams.