Large amounts of heroin seized during traffic stop

53 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, November 18 2021 Nov 18, 2021 November 18, 2021 5:08 PM November 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A man is now in custody after a routine traffic stop lead to the seizure of four kilograms of heroin Thursday.

Just after 1 P.M., a deputy with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle traveling eastbound on US Hwy 190. The driver, 24-year-old Felipe Fuentes from New Mexico, was arrested for hiding heroin under the backseat of the vehicle.

Fuentes was booked on charges of improper lane usage, illegal window tint, and possession of schedule 1 in excess of 400 grams.

