Landry to run for re-election, not governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says he'll run for re-election, rather than challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards in next year's governor's race.

The Republican attorney general ended speculation about his 2019 election plans in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press.

Landry says he'll seek a second term as Louisiana's chief legal officer, after raising the profile of the job and becoming one of the state's most prominent GOP elected officials. Landry says he's comfortable he can best serve the state by continuing in his current job.

The decision removes his name from the list of possible GOP contenders running against the Democratic Edwards. Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone has announced his entrance into the governor's race, while U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says he'll make his decision by Dec. 1.