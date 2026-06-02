Landry to announce update in his plan to provide teacher pay raises after establishment of task force

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry is hosting a news conference Tuesday morning, providing further updates on his plans to give teachers pay raises after the failure of Amendment Three, which attempted to reallocate money from education funds to give teachers a permanent pay increase.

Landry previously announced the formation of a task force on May 23 whose goal is to find funding for a statewide pay raise within the $13 billion of local, state and federal money allocated to education in Louisiana.

According to Landry, the state had 870,000 public school students in 1988 and spent $9,400, adjusted for inflation, on education per student. Now, the governor said, Louisiana has 760,000 public school students but spends $16,000 per student, and teachers make less than they did nearly 40 years ago when adjusted for inflation.

Senate President Cameron Henry said the 15-member MFP (Minimum Foundation Program) Pay Raise Task Force, which will be "as diverse as the legislature," will look for ways to streamline the state's education spending and free up funding for a teacher pay raise.

WBRZ will livestream the governor's remarks at 10 a.m.