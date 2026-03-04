Latest Weather Blog
Landry names John Condos to spot on LSU Board of Supervisors
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday appointed a former member of the University of Louisiana board of supervisors to a similar post on the board governing LSU.
John Condos graduated from McNeese and holds a doctorate in business administration. He was on the University of Louisiana System's board for a decade.
"John is a proven leader with the experience and vision, to help take LSU to the next level," Landry said. "Louisiana deserves the very best, and that’s exactly what we’re putting in place."
This week, Glenn Armentor of Lafayette resigned from the LSU board, creating the opening.
Landry had previously appointed Condos, labeled as a "Landry mega-donor," to the board of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, which operates the Superdome.
The Times-Picayune reported last year that, according to the Senate president, Condos was among those attending meetings between lawyers and Louisiana lawmakers at a Texas hunting lodge to discuss car-accident legislation.
