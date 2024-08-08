LaMont Cole takes a walk down memory lane for EBR first day of school

BATON ROUGE - Thursday morning, new EBR superintendent LaMont Cole started the first day of school the same way he did nearly 40 years ago.

"Almost 40 years ago, I was a student here on this particular plot of land when it was Capitol Middle School. In 1984, I was a student here [until 1987]. From 1998 to 2003, I was the English and Reading teacher here and from 2006 to 2008, I was the principal here," says Cole.

He greeted students and teachers at his alma mater, Capitol Middle School.

"It was important for me to start my first day as superintendent here, where I consider home," says Cole.

He visited multiple schools Thursday morning, including Capitol Elementary, Park Elementary and Capitol High School.

"This is the gift I've always wanted. To be able to lead the school district, and be with the students and be with the teachers, and be with the bus drivers and be with the families, so this is like Christmas morning. First day of school is always like Christmas for me," says Cole.