La. lawmakers approve dropping permit needed to carry concealed guns
BATON ROUGE (AP) — The Louisiana Senate gave quick final passage Tuesday to a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit, a measure expected to provoke a veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The measure would allow anyone 21 years or older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun without needing a permit, unless they are barred under another law from having a firearm. Gun owners wanting concealed carry would no longer have to take nine hours of training on gun safety, get a background check or pay a fee to the Louisiana State Police.
Lawmakers passed the legislation with bipartisan, veto-proof majorities, but it’s unclear if all the lawmakers would agree to override Edwards’ decision if he jettisons the measure as expected.
Supporters called the measure a protection of gun owners’ 2nd Amendment rights and individual liberties. Opponents said removal of the permitting requirements would damage public safety and could lead to more unnecessary shootings and deaths.
