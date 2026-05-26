La. House introduces amended version of congressional map bill. What happens next?

BATON ROUGE - At the State Capitol on Monday night, the House of Representatives introduced an amended map that would restructure the state's congressional districts.

The bill passed through the House and Governmental Affairs Committee this past week.

The new Congressional map would eliminate one of the two majority-minority districts in the state and give Republicans a 5-to-1 advantage over Democrats for congressional seats.

The bill passed the Senate earlier this month before heading to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. That bill was amended, with several changes to what parishes were in each district. The committee approved those changes before sending them to the House to be read on Monday evening.

"Tomorrow, it will be read in again as par for the course, and we'll be planning to hear it on either Wednesday or Thursday of this week, more than likely. That decision will probably be made sometime in the next 24 hours if I had to figure," said State Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, who also chairs the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The session's timing, with it falling on a national holiday, came as a surprise to several representatives.

"I was (surprised), but then again, this process has been anything but normal. The speed of it is telling us something that they need to move this bill forward," State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said.

Marcelle told WBRZ that she believes that the redistricting is a power grab by Republicans.

"That's exactly what the author said. We just want all of the representation. If he can get all of the representation, the question becomes whether it is fair to all of the people in Louisiana, whether you're a no-party or a Democrat. I don't believe that's fair," Marcelle said.

However, the map isn't set in stone just yet.

"Now the Senate has a couple of things that they would like to see differently with the version that we passed out of the committee, so now we're working with the Senate and trying to get the bill in a proper fashion where we can have House members support and Senate support on the bill," Beaullieu said.

Marcelle told WBRZ that litigation will follow if the map is approved.

"Absolutely going to be litigation right away because it's not fair and it is along party lines, which is also gerrymandered to the opposite way," Marcelle said.