Knock Knock Children's Museum reopens after 447 days

BATON ROUGE - After a year and a half of being closed, the Knock Knock museum is back open to guests of all ages.

The soft reopen kicked off Friday with a countdown and confetti canons. More than 150 children were in attendance, excited to resume play in all 18 of the museum's interactive zones.

"I love this museum it's fun and amazing," said 11-year-old Bailey Duncan.

Duncan's family became members when the museum first opened, and she says they went often until it closed due to the pandemic.

With the reopen, comes a few changes. Guests can visit in two hour sessions, and the museum common areas will be deep cleaned between visits.

"To protect the spread of germs throughout we added a material that is antiseptic to all high-touch areas," says Peter Claffey, museum director.

More hand washing stations have been added around the museum to encourage cleanliness. Children get a sticker when they wash their hands.

The museum fully reopens Saturday. For more information, click here.