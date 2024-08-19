91°
King Wall Drive reopened after St. George Fire declares hazmat incident false alarm

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — King Wall Drive has reopened after the St. George Fire Department declared a hazmat scene it was working a false alarm after it was closed earlier Monday afternoon.

St. George Fire said the scene just off Siegen Lane near the intersection of Siegen and Perkins Road was terminated because hazmat teams found that the materials thought to pose a danger were organic and nonthreatening.

