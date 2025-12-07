Kids in Baker go home with new bike, toys after city-hosted giveaway

BAKER -- The holiday season in Baker is in full gear, and so are the bicycles that kids got at the city's annual Bicycle & Toy Giveaway on Saturday.

The city says it usually holds this event and its Christmas parade together; however, it split them up this year, which it says makes the giveaway much easier. The parade will be Saturday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m.

"These are all donations, nothing that the city is paying for. People donate, so our sponsors are awesome. We want to thank them," Baker Mayor Darnell Waites said.

Sponsors like the United Cajun Navy were a big part of the donation of toys.

"They gave out toys such as puzzles, they gave bicycles, and they gave dolls. All kinds of Legos," Baker City Councilwoman Rochelle Dunn said.

In addition, groups like the Baker Fire Department and Shoppers Value helped with food, while DEMCO and Miracle Place Church contributed through bikes. The event had nearly 50 sponsors. Mayor Waites said that a total of 125 bikes were donated, smashing the previous record and surpassing the city's goal of 100.

"There's no feeling that's higher than this right here because you get so many people telling you thank you, thank you, thank you. It's such a warm feeling, and really that's what you get in business for," Baker City Councilman Robert Young said.

The kids are all very excited to ride their new bikes and play with their new toys.

"It makes me really happy because last year I got a new bike, but it had gotten messed up, and now I'm happy I got one this year," Brooke Ledee said about her new bike.

The children say they're learning the true meaning of Christmas spirit, with them telling WBRZ that getting gifts is good, but giving is even better.

"Today, I got an RC car, a bike, and some toys for my brother and sister. I got my brother some toy blocks," Marquelle Ross said.

Santa Claus also made an appearance at the event, telling WBRZ how the kids of Baker have been this year.

"They've been really good this year. They're excited about Christmas as usual and very, very excited," Santa said.