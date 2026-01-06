Keep Tiger Town Beautiful gets big surprise donation from local roofing company

BATON ROUGE — Keep Tiger Town Beautiful got a surprise donation from a local roofing company on Tuesday.

The owner of Premier South Roofing presented the organization with a $20,000 check, as well as trash bags, gloves, gas cards and more supplies to help them pick up litter across the capital area.

"He told me he had a surprise for me, but I had no idea it was going to be this big. So Baton Rouge and St. George are going to look great in 26. We've got hundreds of volunteers working all day and every day, and we're just so blessed," KTTB director Jennifer Richardson said.

KTTB's next clean-up is on Wednesday at 8 a.m.