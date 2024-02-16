Juvenile charged with attempted murder back in OJJ custody after escape

UPDATE: The OJJ announced that the escapee was turned in by his parents to state police Sunday morning.

FRANKLIN - A juvenile charged with attempted murder escaped from the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice while on an escorted trip in Franklin on Friday evening, according to St. Mary Parish deputies.

Kimmy Dauntain Jr., charged with simple battery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted second-degree murder - accessory after the fact, was last seen wearing a black-and-white jumpsuit.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dauntain can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960, or the Franklin Police Department.