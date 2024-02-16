62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile charged with attempted murder back in OJJ custody after escape

1 week 6 days 11 hours ago Friday, February 02 2024 Feb 2, 2024 February 02, 2024 10:54 PM February 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The OJJ announced that the escapee was turned in by his parents to state police Sunday morning.

-----

FRANKLIN - A juvenile charged with attempted murder escaped from the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice while on an escorted trip in Franklin on Friday evening, according to St. Mary Parish deputies.

Kimmy Dauntain Jr., charged with simple battery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted second-degree murder - accessory after the fact, was last seen wearing a black-and-white jumpsuit.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dauntain can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960, or the Franklin Police Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days