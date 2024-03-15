Jury takes 8 minutes to convict in child porn production case

PLAQUEMINE — It took just eight minutes Thursday for an Iberville Parish jury to convict a man in the production and possession of child pornography.

Thomas Bourque, 72, of St. Gabriel, was convicted on 15 counts of production and five counts of possession. Each charge carries a minimum sentence between 25 and 99 years. Bourque will be sentenced April 4.

One of the victims, who was 5 at the time of the crime, testified that she told her father Bourque had touched her and taken a photo of her genitals. Investigation as a result of that revelation led law enforcement to discover pornography involving two other victims in Bourque's possession, authorities said.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said the victims were courageous.

“The three minor children testified at trial, which showed exceptional bravery in facing the defendant in court,” Clayton said. “They are commended for making sure this never happens to another child at the hands of this man again.”