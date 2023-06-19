Judge dismisses federal lawsuit filed by attorney who claimed BRPD misconduct

BATON ROUGE - A U.S. District Court judge has rejected claims made in a lawsuit filed by a local attorney following his arrest nearly three years ago.

Judge John W. deGravelles granted a Motion for Summary Judgment filed by the defendants in that case -- the Baton Rouge Police Department and two of its officers.

The lawsuit focused on the arrest of Jeffry L. Sanford in August 2020.

Police went to Sanford's home on Acadia Street after receiving a request for a welfare check on Sanford's son.

The situation devolved into a conflict that ended with Sanford being tased and with a broken rib. Police alleged that Sanford struck one of the officers, leading to a felony charge against him.

But a State Court judge eventually dismissed that count, and Sanford sued in federal court claiming that his Constitutional rights had been violated.

Friday's ruling to dismiss with prejudice put an end to the matter -- at least, in the federal court system.

The incident came five years after Sanford was arrested for alleged verbal misconduct during a trial in which he was serving as a defense attorney. A judge ordered him jailed for contempt of court.

The subsequent August 2020 police report notes that Sanford allegedly cursed at officers before the situation turned physical.

Officers Joshua Kirst and Herbert Allen were named as co-defendants with the department in the federal lawsuit.