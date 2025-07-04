JP's Fourth celebrations: Fireworks on the Mississippi

BATON ROUGE - It's the Fourth of July! This year, WBRZ's John Pastorek is sharing his favorite ways to celebrate Independence Day around the capital city.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, it's WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi!

JP spoke with Richard Manship, a man who's been there since the beginning, about the history of the event and where to view the show best.

Fireworks on the Mississippi starts at 9 p.m..