80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

JP's Fourth celebrations: Fireworks on the Mississippi

2 hours 37 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, July 04 2025 Jul 4, 2025 July 04, 2025 7:13 AM July 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's the Fourth of July! This year, WBRZ's John Pastorek is sharing his favorite ways to celebrate Independence Day around the capital city. 

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, it's WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi!

JP spoke with Richard Manship, a man who's been there since the beginning, about the history of the event and where to view the show best. 

Trending News

Fireworks on the Mississippi starts at 9 p.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days