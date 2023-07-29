79°
Joe Burrow out "several weeks" with calf strain
CINCINNATI, OH - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor confirmed former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a calf strain that will take several weeks to heal.
Burrow had to leave training camp on a cart after an injury during an 11 on 11 session. The video below shows Joe going down after trying to escape the pocket.
With six weeks until the regular season, Burrow's exact recovery time is unknown, but he should be back early in the season at least.
BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11.— Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023
?? Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c
