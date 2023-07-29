79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Joe Burrow out "several weeks" with calf strain

12 hours 7 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, July 28 2023 Jul 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 2:00 PM July 28, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
USA Today

CINCINNATI, OH - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor confirmed former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a calf strain that will take several weeks to heal.

Burrow had to leave training camp on a cart after an injury during an 11 on 11 session. The video below shows Joe going down after trying to escape the pocket.

With six weeks until the regular season, Burrow's exact recovery time is unknown, but he should be back early in the season at least.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days