Joe Burrow out "several weeks" with calf strain

USA Today

CINCINNATI, OH - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor confirmed former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a calf strain that will take several weeks to heal.

Burrow had to leave training camp on a cart after an injury during an 11 on 11 session. The video below shows Joe going down after trying to escape the pocket.

With six weeks until the regular season, Burrow's exact recovery time is unknown, but he should be back early in the season at least.