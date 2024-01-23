Jayden Daniels becomes third LSU QB to win Manning Award

NEW ORLEANS - The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has another award to add to his trophy case.

LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Manning Award, given to the nation's top quarterback.

Daniels led college football in total offense this past season, totaling 4,946 yards. He threw for 3,812 yards while running for 1,134 yards. Daniels had 50 total touchdowns in 2023, more than 91 teams this past fall.

"Jayden had an amazing year for the Tigers," Archie Manning said in a release. "Even without playing in the postseason, he still led the nation in total offense, ranked fifth in passing offense, and accounted for 50 touchdowns. He was a thrill to watch every week and we're looking forward to hosting him here in New Orleans to officially present him with the trophy."

LSU quarterbacks Jamarcus Russell and Joe Burrow are the other Tiger signal-callers to win the award.