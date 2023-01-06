52°
Latest Weather Blog
Jamboree High School Football Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
University 21, Livonia 0
Capitol 8, Baker 6
Woodlawn 10, Southern Lab 6
Northeast 30, Tara 0
Scotlandville 30, Glen Oaks 0
Madison Prep 22, Belaire 0
Trending News
East Ascension 21, St. Amant 14
Live Oak 7, Fountainbleu 6
Parkview 14, Episcopal 7
Catholic 21, St. Michael 14
Parkview Baptist 14, Dunham 13
Bowling Green 20, Wayne Aca., Miss. 13
H.L. Bourgeois 27, South Terrebonne 0
Newman 33, Lusher Charter 0
Peabody 14, Holy Savior Menard 10
Tensas Academy 66, Park Place Christian Academy, Miss. 6
Tioga 26, Montgomery 8
Trinity Episcopal, Miss. 55, UA of Cenla 22
West Jefferson 36, Higgins 3
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies investigating delivery driver caught on video exposing himself outside woman's home
-
Acadian Thruway closing back-to-back weekends for late-night roadwork
-
State Police fires trooper famous for social media persona amid scrutiny over...
-
Woman claims her apartment was shot up Thursday night in most recent...
-
'All I did was order a shot': Woman convicted of crime after...