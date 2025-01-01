'It's what everyone fears on New Year's:' fireworks cause Ascension Parish house fire

PRAIRIEVILLE - One family is now left without a home after New Year's Eve fireworks set their house on fire Tuesday night. The Seventh District Fire Department called the home a total loss.

Homeowner Tyler Aucoin said he is thankful because the fire could have been worse.

"It's what everyone fears on New Year's and the Fourth of July. Everyone's popping fireworks, everyone's trying to be safe," Aucoin said.

The fire started Tuesday night after the family put the children to bed. Aucoin said he smelled smoke and thought it was from a bonfire at first.

Seventh District Fire Chief Ricky Moran Jr. said the call for service came in around 8:45 p.m. and it took more than 30 firefighters roughly 30 minutes to put the fire out. Moran said the fire was caused by fireworks that were not properly extinguished. The Aucoin family put the fireworks out with water and then set the wet fireworks on top of the trashcan. Moran said the fireworks relit and caught fire to the home's siding and then spread into the attic.

"It's a sad way to start the new year off," Moran said.

Moran said house fires caused by fireworks are unfortunately common and said his department responded to a second firework-related fire around 2:30 Wednesday morning. No damage was sustained to the home in that fire.

"You always have that potential of fireworks relighting, which it happens every year," Moran said. "We got a phone call probably around 2:30 this morning directly into the fire station where they had put some fireworks into a trash can and it caught fire."

Aucoin said he does not want another New Year's like this one.

"Secured everything, wet everything down and it just went up by the trashcan, it wasn't in the trashcan but went up outside the garage. By the time we knew about it, the kids were asleep and it had already gone up in the attic," Aucoin said. "We do fireworks every year, a few times a year, not anymore."

The family is accepting donations through Venmo at this time. Tyler Aucoin said his Venmo username is @taucoin88.