INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: CATS supervisor fails drug test, hired anyway

BATON ROUGE – Unlike the near-dozen people who failed a drug test and lost employment at CATS, the public bus system in Baton Rouge, a recruited supervisor was allowed to retake a failed drug test to secure a job at the company.

CATS fired or chose not to hire at least ten people for failing drug tests over the past year-and-a-half but appears to have made an exception for one person.

