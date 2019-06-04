85°
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: CATS supervisor fails drug test, hired anyway
BATON ROUGE – Unlike the near-dozen people who failed a drug test and lost employment at CATS, the public bus system in Baton Rouge, a recruited supervisor was allowed to retake a failed drug test to secure a job at the company.
CATS fired or chose not to hire at least ten people for failing drug tests over the past year-and-a-half but appears to have made an exception for one person.
WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto and the WBRZ Investigative Unit report on the unusual situation on WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 Tuesday.
