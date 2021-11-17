Interview: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser on Louisiana's growing appeal as a tourist attraction

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser on Wednesday joined WBRZ's morning show, 2une In, to discuss growing national and international interest in Louisiana as a tourist attraction.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism won the Bronze award at the Wanderlust Awards for “Best Response to the Pandemic” for a tourism board at Kensington Palace in London.

The Lt. Gov. touched on this during the interview, saying, "Our team was in London accepting an award for the best plan coming out of COVID. For our rebound plan staycation, the drive market, the fly market, and now the international market, the sunshine plan. So, an incredible, great honor as we open our doors back up to the world."

Louisiana was the only state to receive such an honor. Saudi Arabia won the silver award, and Nepal the gold.

In addition to this, Academy Award-winning Louisiana native and superstar of the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade float, Jon Batiste, recently represented his state well as he racked up two more awards at the Jazz FM Awards in London.

Batiste will be the musical talent on Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" float at New York's 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"I'm excited to see the reaction of this float crawling down the street, wagging its tail," Nungesser told WBRZ. "It's just going to be an incredible display of Louisiana and all we have to offer."

As the 60-foot-long alligator float rolls through the streets of Manhattan during the parade, Louisiana officials hope the combination of Batiste's talent and the float's reflection of Louisiana's festive culture serves as an inspiration to onlookers, motivating them to come on down and visit the land of jazz, Mardi Gras, and Cajun-Creole cuisine.

"We know 80 percent of America is ready to travel, 75 percent feel comfortable traveling now, so this is the time," Nungesser said.

The Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. and continue until 12 noon.

Click here for more on the parade.