Inmate escaped out of Tangipahoa Parish recaptured

Monday, January 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: Channing Garrett was recaptured shortly after 8 a.m. Monday morning. 

--------

AMITE - Officials warned the public of an inmate who escaped custody in Amite early Monday morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Channing Garrett, 39, escaped from custody shortly after 4 a.m. Monday. Garrett was being held in custody after he violated a protective order as well as white-collar crimes including forgery and injuring public record. 

Garrett was wearing all white and black shoes. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office or 911.

