Independent tester warns that toxic chemicals are still showing up after Smitty's Supply explosion

KENTWOOD - Almost two months after the Smitty's Supply explosion, an independent tester warned the community that toxic chemicals were still showing up downstream.

Residents gathered at the First Baptist Church in Kentwood on Saturday for the third community meeting with independent environmental tester Scott Smith.

Smith presented samples pulled from the Tangipahoa River in September, where he believes contamination continues to spread from the Smitty's Supply explosion.

"What we're finding in ponds ... it's mixtures of very dangerous cancer-causing chemicals," said Smith.

The EPA, which is leading the official cleanup, said it recovered more than 10 million gallons of waste and continues to test air, soil and water in the area. According to EPA officials, results showed that contaminants are being contained, but the cleanup will take months to complete.

Residents at the meeting claimed that wildlife has vanished since the explosion.

"They don't see frogs anymore, ever since then. The resident I met with, the beekeeper, [said] the bees died instantly from the plume," said Smith.

Smith's team plans to keep taking samples and following the contamination trail down toward Lake Pontchartrain. The EPA said its own testing will continue as cleanup operations expand in the coming weeks.