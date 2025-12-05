Iberville Parish government launches Bayou Paul Restoration Project to lower flood risks in the area

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Government launched a major waterway channel cleaning project in East Iberville on Friday to increase drainage efficiency and lower flood risks.

The "Bayou Paul Restoration Project" will restore a natural channel in the Spanish Lake Basin that has been abandoned for decades, improving drainage relief and creating wetland habitats

Work on the project began in mid-November and is planned to continue into 2026, with crews currently focused on removing debris, restoring channel capacity and improving overall water flow to key drainage corridors.

Iberville Parish Government is also developing a maintenance plan to ensure the improvements to the channel are preserved for years to come.

"This project is about protecting homes, businesses, and peace of mind for our residents," Parish President Chris Daigle said. "For the first time in decades, we’re making targeted improvements to the waterways that directly impact daily life in East Iberville, while also positioning our parish to benefit from major regional flood mitigation investments."

The project aligns with the ongoing Bayou Manchac flood mitigation project, which is expected to lower flood levels by about 2.5 inches.

FEMA is paying the Parish 100% of the project costs totaling over $2 million.