'I was devastated:' Customers react as Original Blue Store Chicken location to close

BATON ROUGE - On the last day before the store closes, customers talked about the original Blue Store Chicken location and what it meant to them.

In a notice posted on social media, Blue Store Chicken said the location on Mills Avenue was closing "due to the poor condition of the building's structure" effective July 4. The store is relocating, the owners said.

Many inside the store said they were saddened by the loss, with them reflecting on their experiences there.

"I was devastated," customer Evan Reeves said. "I work 2-3 minutes down the road, I go here at least two or three times a week. It's the best, I've had all the other Blue Stores, nothing compares to it."

Another man, Corey Adams, said the first time he had Blue Store Chicken, "it was like nothing else."

"I have family who live in other cities that drive all the way to Baton Rouge to get Blue Store Chicken," Adams said.

The new location was not announced at this time, but Blue Store plans to post updates on their Facebook.