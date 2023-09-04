78°
'I quit:' EBR School Board member resigns after less than 1 year on the job

9 hours 29 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, September 03 2023 Sep 3, 2023 September 03, 2023 9:01 PM September 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - "Dear all, I quit. Thanks, Katie Kennison" are the full contents of a resignation email sent to East Baton Rouge school board members and superintendent on Sunday afternoon. 

Former school board member Kennison took office in December as a Democrat who campaigned on being "anything but a politician." In 2022, Kennison beat out controversial candidate Connie Bernard in a run-off election.

WBRZ reached out to Kennison about why she decided to resign so suddenly but has not heard back. 

