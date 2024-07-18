86°
I-12 westbound clear after being shut down part of Thursday morning due to three separate crashes

By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - I-12 westbound was shut down past the Holden exit due to three separate crashes. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office diverted westbound traffic off at the Holden exit. It was unclear if there were any injuries in any of the crashes. 

As of 7:15 a.m., the interstate was all clear.

