I-10 widening project to interrupt East Lakeshore Drive walking paths

BATON ROUGE - Any day, you'll see walkers, runners, and cyclists around the University Lakes. As the weather is getting cooler, more are taking advantage of the trails.

"When we take the dogs out, we like come around here, do some loops around the lakes once every couple of weeks," Cal, a volunteer dog walker for Friends of the Animals said.

While he may not personally go the whole six miles around both lakes, the option is there, but only for a few more weeks. In November, construction taking place on Dalrymple Drive will expand over to East Lakeshore Drive. When that starts, no one will be able to go underneath the interstate.

"What we're letting people know -- Hey guys, here is a road closure, here's where it's going to be. Next week we'll meet with the people impacted and get their info," DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallet said.

Those who do enjoy running around the entire park will have to figure out another path.

"It kind of messes it with it, the whole circuit, but you can adjust," Cal said.

It's part of the I-10 widening project. Construction crews are building a new bridge over the lakes.

"To build that bridge, the contractor needs their equipment, it's a large crane, on east lake shore, and on that trestle bridge we're building," Mallet said.

It's not clear when the barrier will go up exactly, but is expected to stay up for the entire duration of the five-year project. DOTD is expected to release more information including alternate routes starting next week.