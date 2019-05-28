90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 West closed at LA 415 due to overturned 18-wheeler in Breaux Bridge

1 hour 37 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 May 28, 2019 2:03 PM May 28, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BREAUX BRIDGE - State police have shut down I-10 West in West Baton Rouge due to a major crash in St. Martin Parish.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. in Breaux Bridge. State police shared photos of the crash, which showed an 18-wheeler blocking all westbound lanes.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Westbound traffic is being diverted from the interstate at LA 415 onto US 190.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days