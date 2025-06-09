I-10 reopened after crews remove overturned tanker

BATON ROUGE - All lanes of I-10 have reopened after an overturned tanker truck closed I-10 East past Siegen Lane and closed at the I-10/12 split on Friday morning.

Crews reopened the east and westbound lanes of the interstate around 10 p.m., after spending hours removing an overturned truck carrying liquified petroleum gas from to road.

Around 4 p.m. Friday crews closed the westbound lane as well as crews worked to remove the tanker. Westbound was reopened one hour later.

I-10 West is closed at Highland Road due to vehicle recovery operations on I-10 East past Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. Use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 5, 2016

Traffic was diverted from I-10 East to Siegen Lane onto I-12 eastbound as vehicle recovery crews responded to the scene. There have yet to be definitive reports confirming spillage of the gas.

According to State Troopers, the tanker overturned after crashing with a car that had run off the roadway. The car over-corrected and entered back onto I-10, striking the tanker.

Louisiana State Police are searching for the car's driver, who police say fled the scene on foot following the crash. Investigators later confirmed that the red Ford Fusion was reported stolen earlier today.

The driver of the tanker was transported to a hospital but was not seriously injured.

As of 4 p.m., crews began the process of draining the 18-wheeler's tank of gas and removing the tanker from the interstate.

The incident caused a traffic nightmare on Interstates and surface roads alike Friday. Drivers experience severe traffic congestions on Airline Highway, an alternate route DOTD officials advised drivers to use.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.