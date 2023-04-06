I-10 partially closed in Sorrento after oversized load smashed electronic DOTD sign

SORRENTO - Expect delays on I-10 West in parts of Ascension Parish Thursday afternoon as crews work to clean up an electronic DOTD message board that was struck by a trailer hauling an oversized load overnight.

The closure is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. Thursday. One lane will stay closed for up to four hours so workers can remove the damaged sign, the department said in a statement.

See the full announcement from DOTD below.

One lane of I-10 westbound will be closed near Sorrento at approximately mile marker 180 this afternoon beginning at about 3 p.m. Last night, an oversized load hit and destroyed a Department of Transportation and Development dynamic message board.

Because of the extent of the damage, it was determined that the sign should be removed. This closure is intended to last between 3 to 4 hours depending on the extent of the damage.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.