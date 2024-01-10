55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-10 E at Highland Rd reopens after accident

Thursday, February 14 2013
BATON ROUGE - Traffic management officials say all lanes are now open on I-10 East past Highland Rd. at mile marker 171 after an accident this morning.

No word on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

