Hurricane Ida recovery efforts underway in Assumption; 30 percent of parish remains without power

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Dozens of people lined up at the Assumption Parish Community Center Tuesday, waiting to get on the bus.

They were headed to find resources after losing their homes or electricity when Hurricane Ida hit.

"The hurricane came, and we stayed. The house got torn up, and we didn't have anywhere else to go," evacuee Kenneth Welch said.

The center now serves as a shelter that 106 people are calling home. Welch says he's relying on his faith to make it through.

"It's hard right now, but I believe in God. Whatever is going to happen is going to happen," he said.

Others living at the shelter say they're looking for a place to cool off. Without power, evacuees like Steve Mason say things have been tough.

"We don't have electricity, and we don't know when we're going to get it back right now," Mason said.

Assumption OEP says about 30 percent of the parish remains without power, and it could be months before some residents are back online.

"We still have folks without power and will remain without power for quite some time because some of our electrical grid comes from the Thibodaux area, which is devastated," OEP Director John Boudreaux said.

Though the storm has passed, folks staying at the shelter say their resilience remains.

"We can rebuild again. We're strong, we're Louisiana, and we're coming back. That's what we do," Mason said.

OEP says they've placed a distribution site in Belle Rose to give out ice, water, tarps, and MRE's to those in need.