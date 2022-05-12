Hundreds honor memory of Deputy Nick Tullier at funeral Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Emotions ran high Tuesday as hundreds gathered at Healing Place Church to pay their respects to Deputy Nick Tullier.

Deputy Tullier was wounded while protecting his fellow officers after a gunman opened fire in 2016. He fought for his life for 2,119 days, ultimately succumbing to his injuries May 3.

Tullier and his family endured unspeakable challenges with unwavering strength throughout his treatment. Several of his colleagues, and even Governor Edwards, took the stage to honor his sacrifice.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux announced during his speech that a new award called the "Nick Tullier Strong Award" will be given to deserving deputies once a year starting this year. The award, just one of many ways his integrity was exemplified.

“Just the day before, he saw a lady with a flat tire and stopped to help her. That’s Nick Tullier. He did it every day," Sheriff Gautreaux said.

Fellow motorcycle-rider and State Trooper Lt. Markus Smith spoke on the miracles he observed during Tullier's recovery.

“There’s so many miracles that surrounded Nick’s life. Not just one," Lt. Smith said.

The overall message of the service was to paint an honest picture of the courageous man Nick Tullier was. Those words and the memories they carry will be the legacy Tullier leaves behind.