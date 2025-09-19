71°
HSFB WEEK 3: Brusly, Lutcher pick up wins
BATON ROUGE - Lutcher and Brusly started week three of the high school football season with wins.
Lutcher 27, Liberty 20
Lutcher picked up its first win of the season. The Bulldogs will host Assumption next Friday, September 26.
Brusly 48, Tara 0
Brusly moves to 3-0 so far in 2025. The Panthers will start district play next week at home against Plaquemine.
