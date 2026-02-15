House in New Roads decked out in decorations for Mardi Gras parades

NEW ROADS - The Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parades in New Roads are some of the largest in Louisiana.

For people going to them, one house on Richey Street has decorated their house full of Mardi Gras Beads, streamers and tinsel for the big day.

The home’s owner, Virginia Lemoine, says she is hoping to bring the Carnival spirit to the area this year.

"Things have been kind of gloomy lately and I figured this is a fun way to just liven things up a little bit,” Lemoine said.

Lemoine had been hard at work for the last three weeks getting the house ready for the big day.

“Well I live on the route, well I'm sandwiched in between. It goes a street in front of me and a street behind me."

This isn’t the first time Lemoine has decorated her house for Carnival Season, but this year she really went all out.

"it's definitely a work in progress. My mother has helped. My sister, my friend Jenny shoutout Jenny. I'm not done yet,” Lemoine said.

Lemoine told WBRZ that it actually didn’t cost that much to put up the decorations, as she collected most of the beads and tinsel in the past and found a use for them.

Her house has been the talk of her neighborhood recently. Now it will be the talk of New Roads.

"I'm glad it's them and not me. The lady has really gone all out this year for her Mardi Gras house and last year it was not quite as much, but they always get into the spirit of Mardi Gras,” Virginia’s neighbor Gerald Humphreys said.

Lemoine hopes that revelers smile as they walk by her house.

"Just the celebration. I don't know, it's just the whole community comes together and everybody just kinda is real friendly around here. Hopefully we don't have any incidents,” Lemoine said.

Lemoine plans to do this again next year, but even bigger and better.