Hilliard, LSU silence Georgia bats in 6-2 win Friday night

Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard limited Georgia to two runs through six innings Friday night, and LSU blasted three homers as the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs, 6-2, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 28-13 overall, 11-8 in the SEC, while Georgia dropped to 29-13 overall and 11-8 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Hilliard (5-0) allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings with three walks and seven strikeouts. He fired 113 pitches, 79 for strikes.

Georgia starting pitcher Nolan Crisp (1-2) was charged with the loss as he surrendered five runs on six hits in 3.1 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

“Great game tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Ma’Khail was exceptional and demonstrated again why we call him the ace of our staff. He competes with such poise and confidence, and he delivered for us in a huge way against a very good team.”