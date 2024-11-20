67°
Highway shut down in Morganza as Pointe Coupee firefighters extinguish house fire
MORGANZA — Pointe Coupee Parish firefighters put out a house fire on Wednesday in Morganza along LA 1.
Fire officials said that the highway was completely shut down due to the fire, which was in front of the old Morganza School.
Officials asked that people avoid the area as crews work to control the fire.
