High water, downed trees reported on some roadways amid second day of storms

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRIDE - Some roadways are beginning to become impassable as heavy rain pounds East Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas Friday.

In the Baton Rouge area, High water has been reported in the following areas:

- Burbank at Nicholson

- Memorial Tower Drive

- Taylor at Highland

Downed trees have also been reported on some roadways.

Officials say Pride-Baywood Road and Carson Road in Pride were closed as of 9 a.m.  Drivers are advised to use an alternate route at this time.

In Iberville Parish, LA 76 is currently closed north of Hurdle Road due to a downed tree.

This story will be updated as more roadways are impacted by high water.

