High-ranking trooper who was present during Ronald Greene's deadly arrest now expected to testify at trial

UNION PARISH - Charges have been dropped against the highest ranking state trooper who was present the night Ronald Greene died, and District Attorney John Belton says he has agreed to testify at the trial.

"Mr. Clary has and will continue to cooperate with the state regarding the Greene case," District Attorney John Belton said.

Ronald Greene was killed in May of 2019. Initially, State Police told his family he died in a crash. However, dogged reporting from the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed lies and coverups from the very beginning. Body camera video revealed Greene was savagely beaten as he pleaded for his life and apologized.

"I can't go into detail with respect to our strategy or talk about the details of the case," Belton said. "I can't talk about what he will say etc. but let me stress this, he has cooperated with the state and will continue to cooperate and will testify to the truth of the matter in this case."

Belton said the decision was made after speaking with Greene's family.

Last December, five law enforcement officers were indicted for Greene's death and coverup. This summer, a judge dismissed charges against Dakota Demoss and John Peters. Peters was the Troop F Commander.

With Clary's charges being dismissed on Halloween, it leaves Deputy Chris Harpin and Kory York still facing charges in this case.