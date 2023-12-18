62°
Heisman Award winner JD5 gives bikes, helmets to Big Buddy on his birthday
BATON ROUGE - It's That Kid's birthday, but he spent it giving bikes and helmets to kids in need Monday.
Jayden Daniels gave away 100 bikes and helmets to the Boys and Girls Club of Baton Rouge and to Big Buddy, two youth organizations that give kids a special place to spend time and learn special skills.
Additionally, Todd Graves, the founder of Cane's, presented Daniels with a $25,000 check to donate to the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund to help support Brooks as he recovers from a rare brain tumor.
On top of all of those good vibes, Daniels turned 23 Monday. From all of us at WBRZ: Happy birthday, JD!
