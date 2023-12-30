45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hate group messaging seen on DOTD signs Friday night

2 hours 19 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, December 30 2023 Dec 30, 2023 December 30, 2023 5:16 PM December 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A DOTD road closure sign with hate group messaging was seen at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane Friday night, Dec. 29.

The sign said the words "America First" before promoting the group Patriot Front, which is identified as a white supremacist group from the Anti-Defamation League.

According to The Advocate, the city dealt with messaging from the group around the city back in August and even prior.

According to City-Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong and DOTD officials, the sign belonged to contractors rather than DOTD themselves, but the contractors had the sign turned off.

"We confirmed the message on the signs was removed. We're not going to allow a white nationalist, neo-fascist organization to display bigoted and hateful messages in our communities." Armstrong said.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days